BRLC to distribute food Aug. 7

To Anson’s neighbors, Stanly and Union County line neighbors. Foods will be distributed on Saturday, August 7th – Time 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 P.M.

Eligible families that need help with food items will be served until 1:00 P.M. or until all food has been distributed. Families near the county lines of Union and Stanly Counties that need help with food will be served also if eligible. All neighbors will need to apply if you have not used the BRLC Emergency Pantry recently. Families or family members that receives federal food assistant automatically qualify.

Neighbors please do not arrive before 10:00 A.M. The serving process is drive thru only. All neighbors are ask to wear your masks.

The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer services food Distribution Division provides these food items through the Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina, Charlotte, NC and feeding America.

The U.S. Department of USDA prohibits discrimination against its customers, employees, and applicants on the bases of race, color ,national origin, age, disability, sex gender identity, religion, reprisal, and where applicable, political belief, marital status, familial or parental status, sexual orientation, or if all or part of an individual’s income is derived from any public assistance program, or protected genetic information in employment or in any program or activity conducted or funded by the Department.

For more information call 704-826-8737 office hours are 8:00 A.M. to 12:00 noon on Wednesdays or 704-778-7478.