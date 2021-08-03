Neighbors seek volunteers to restore historic cemetery

With the help of local neighbors and concern citizen, Poplar Spring Missionary Baptist Church Original Cemetery #1 is being restored. The volunteers’ restoration committee is slowly but surely making a difference on this Historical Cemetery. We have seen much improvements but there is still much to do. Will you kindly help us with this important project?

A wealth of history is being discovered that dates back to the early 1800s. Mr. William Ingram born 1872 and passed away 1958 was the first grave marker documented. His wife Mary Ingram born 1877 and passed away 1957 was documented also. Golden M. Ingram born July 25th 1911, pass away August 12, 1944 was documented the same day. Golden M. Ingram served WW II in as an army Veteran. His family members reside in Charlotte as well as other part of this country.

The rich history of those now laid to rest in this abandon Cemetery were very instrumental in shaping Anson County, other counties and even this country.

The second week of Summer Camp students learned about the lives of individuals laid to rest in this cemetery. Families join in and participated in this special outing. Local family members shared information concerning the life of Charlie Boyd Broadway who was also a Military Veteran (1917-1959 and Lewis W. Broadway 1863-1950.

We are reaching out to you for help in whatever way you can assist. You maybe able to do physical labor, provide pictures, share information or provide obituaries if they are laid to rest in this historical cemetery or financially support this effort. Whatever you do will be appreciated.

The cemetery is located on Rocky Mount Church Rd. across from Poplar Spring Baptist Church in the Burnsville Community. You will notice the elevated hill with 2 flags. Please stop and see what has been accomplished, There is a Large Rock that was painted white with M B which stand for Missionary Baptist out front.

Once the weather cool down we will be able to do more moving limbs, trees and all sorts of debris. If you have any equipment such as chain saws, grass cutters, hedge cutters, wheel barrels and axes we need your help.

We hope to hear from you. We need your expertise in all areas.

Next cemetery clean-up day at 9 a.m. Sept. 18.

Any group or organization that wants to earn volunteers service hours please contact.

For more information contact Poplar Spring Baptist Church Historical Committee Members: Carol Smith (704-778-7478), Allen Jackson (704-221-1762), David Perry (704-385-8574).