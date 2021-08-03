Candidates set for 2021 municipal elections

WADESBORO — The candidates for Anson County’s municipal elections are locked in and awaiting the voters’ decision on Nov. 2, 2021.

Below are the candidates for each race, according to the Anson County Board of Elections. For information about how to register to vote and voter registration deadlines, call the Anson County Board of Elections at 704-994-3223 or visit them at 402 Morven Rd. in Wadesboro.

Ansonville and McFarlan’s elected officials are not up for reelection until 2023. Those who didn’t file for reelection are as follows: James Richard Harrington (current mayor of Lilesville) and Lilesville council members Steve Whitlock and Juanita Williams, Morven council members Carolyn Solomon and Alvin Solomon, Peachland council members Bennie McLendon and Jason Mullis, Polton council member Myra Dalgleish, and Wadesboro council members Bobby Usrey and James David Lee.

The towns are listed in alphabetical order, as are the candidates. The incumbents have a “(inc.)” next to their names. The election is nonpartisan, so party affiliation has not been included.

Ansonville

n/a

Lilesville

For Mayor:

• Bernice Bennett (current council member)

For Council:

• Lewis Adams – (inc.)

• Chuck Cook

• Gaye B. Harrington

• Frank McAllister

• John Montgomery – (inc.)

McFarlan

n/a

Morven

For Council:

• Tanya Chance

• Marjorie Cole (inc.)

• Rhonda Johnson Liles

• Rachel Melton

Peachland

For Council:

• James Thomas Hamilton (inc.)

• Kenneth Rowell

Polkton

For Mayor:

• Bruce Landon

• Cynthia Williams (inc.)

For council:

• Johnny Raye Faulk Jr. (inc.)

• Russell Goodwin (inc.)

• Cindy Melton Heafner

• James “Jimmy” Hildreth (inc.)

• W. Clifton Martin III

• Janice “Sissy” Stegall (inc.)

Wadesboro

For council:

• Fred Davis (inc.)

• Wanda Talbert Exum

• J.F. Haward

• Judy Little

• Chipper Long

