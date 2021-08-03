WADESBORO — The Ansonia will perform “Once on This Island: The Musical” from Aug. 6 – Aug. 15.

The musical tells the story of Ti Moune, a peasant girl in a segregated society on an island in the Caribbean Sea who becomes part of a bet between the gods about which is stronger: love or death, which is put to the test in a chance meeting with a boy from the upper classes. Ti Moune’s story is passed down through the generations of this society, to show people the power of love.

The book and lyrics are by Lynn Ahrens, music is by Stephen Flaherty, and it is directed by Tommy Wooten.

For ticket information, call 704-694-4950. The Ansonia is located at 112 S. Rutherford St. in Wadesboro.