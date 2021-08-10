Community honors Purple Heart recipients

Families gathered on Saturday to honor Purple Heart Veterans on Purple Heart Day with a wreath laying ceremony. Mark Greene plays Taps at the Purple Heart Day ceremony. Veterans solute the graves of other veterans.

On Saturday, Aug. 7 noon, Peachland and surrounding area families gathered to honor Purple Heart Veterans, on the occasion of Purple Heart Day, with a wreath laying ceremony.

A brief history of the Purple Heart Medal was delivered and an appeal was made requesting that we never forget the great price paid by these Purple Heart Warriors. Two identified Purple Heart Veterans names and service history were read aloud and wreaths were laid at their markers. Taps was played and the flag was returned to full staff position, after having flown today at half staff since daybreak. The ceremony ended with the Pledge of Allegiance recited and the National Anthem sung by all those in attendance.

The following is a portion of the recitation:

“There is no more powerful symbol of the sacrifices made by members of the armed services than the Purple Heart. The men and women who put themselves in harm’s way, and who carry the wounds of battle, along with the loved ones who care for them, deserve our deepest respect.”

“General George Washington established what is now known as the Purple Heart Medal when he issued an order establishing the Military Badge of Merit on August 7, 1782.”

“The Military Badge of Merit was discontinued after the Revolution but on February 22, 1932, the 200th Anniversary of the birth of George Washington, then-Army Chief of Staff General Douglas MacArthur resurrected the award, and it was redesignated as the Purple Heart. Quite appropriately, this reestablished Purple Heart Medal exhibits the bust and profile of George Washington.”

“Since 1932, the United States military has awarded more than 2 million Purple Hearts; 430,000 of those were awarded posthumously.”

“The Purple Heart is a reminder that freedom is a gift purchased at the greatest possible price. It is vitally important for all Americans to learn the history of this important military award and understand and honor the sacrifices of the many men and women in uniform who have earned the Purple Heart. It is imperative that we teach our children to live a life that is worthy of the legacy that these warriors have left for us.”

Veteran VFW post #9751 Commander David Glanville and Veteran Charlotte Artillery Civil War Reenactor Eugene Jones laid wreaths at our Purple Heart Recipients markers.

Mark Greene, a Purple Heart Veteran descendent, honored us with the playing of Taps.

Our beautiful Wreaths were graciously provided by Quality Florist of Wadesboro, a Wife and Veteran Husband owned business, 704.694.4015.

Special thanks to those who support “Peachland Remembers” and our community service work. We are dedicated to always remembering our Veterans and their sacrifices, living and passed, and to model for our children honorable choices; to live lives worthy of the legacy our Veterans have left us because Freedom comes at a great price.