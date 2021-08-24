Three Rivers Land Trust hosts second annual Outdoor Challenge

Three Rivers Land Trust (TRLT) is excited to announce its’ second annual Outdoor Challenge!

New this year, the Outdoor Challenge will run from September 1st and end on November 26th, just in time for #OptOutsideFriday. This virtual challenge encourages people of all ages and backgrounds to get outside and explore the outdoors. Contestants will compete to log the most miles by foot (hike, run), by bike, or by water (all nonmotorized means) from September to November, no matter where they live. Participants will also have a chance to compete in a separate category by visiting and logging “County Treks”. These designated outdoor spots will highlight recreational opportunities within each county. Finally, for the county who logs the most residential participants, there will be Top Outdoor Challenge County award. Last year, Rowan County proudly took that top spot and is listed as this year’s host county.

The Outdoor Challenge concept emerged in 2020 from the TRLT Richmond County Chapter in response to having to cancel their 2nd Annual Mountain Creek Conservation Run. Now becoming a staple in the plethora of events hosted by Three Rivers Land Trust, the event’s success in 2020 led to the decision to extend it to a three-month challenge instead of one.

Three Rivers Land Trust works to conserve and promote our region’s rural landscapes, family farms, natural areas, and historical places to ensure these vital resources will continue to thrive. One of the TRLT’s main goals is to enhance and promote public access to these areas, which is accomplished through the Outdoor Challenge!

“As a conservation organization, we are committed to connecting people to the outdoors,” stated Michael Fulk, TRLT Associate Director. “Last year’s challenge really showcased our region’s unbelievable outdoor recreational opportunities. We look forward to introducing more participants to what our local counties have to offer.”

For the second annual Outdoor Challenge, TRLT is proud to partner with our 15 county Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVBs), Tourism Development Authorities (TDAs), TRLT county chapters, and Parks and Recreation Departments. Cumberland, Harnett, Hoke, Moore, Scotland, Anson, Richmond, Randolph, Montgomery, Stanly, Cabarrus, Rowan,

Davie, Davidson, and Iredell are included in TRLT’s operational footprint. Participants are encouraged to make time to visit all the local business offerings when they explore each County Trek Spot.

Registration is open now and can be accessed by visiting https://threeriverslandtrust.org/outdoorchallenge_2021/. Registration starts at $35 which includes a TRLT membership and the chance to win prizes and giveaways. Family and youth discounts are available. As a virtual challenge, anyone can participate no matter where they are located.

To learn more about this event or how to become a Three Rivers Land Trust member, please contact Michael Nye Fulk, Associate Director of the Land Trust at 704-647-0302 or michael@threeriverslandtrust.org.

About Three Rivers Land Trust

Three Rivers Land Trust works with private landowners and public agencies to conserve the most important natural, scenic, agricultural, and historic places in a 10-county region of the central Piedmont. Since 1995, The Land Trust has worked to offer reasonable and attractive options to landowners who want to save their lands for future generations to enjoy.