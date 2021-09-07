BRLC giving out emergency food Saturday

Burnsville’s Recreation & Learning Center newest shipment of Emergency Food will be distributed on Saturday, Sept. 11 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at 13349 NC Highway 742 North in Polkton.

In order to be served each family must have a current eligibility application on file with BRLC. Families near the county lines of Union and Stanly Counties that need help with food will be served if eligible. All neighbors must have a current completed emergency application with the BRLC Emergency food Pantry. Families or family members that receives federal food assistant automatically qualify.

Neighbors that arrive early will have the opportunity to take advantage of various Care Conner items.

The serving process is drive-thru only. All neighbors are ask to wear your masks.

Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina, Charlotte, NC and feeding America have made this food program available through BRLC.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture prohibits discrimination against its customers, employees, and applicants on the bases of race, color ,national origin, age, disability, sex gender identity, religion, reprisal, and where applicable, political belief, marital status, family or parental status, sexual orientation, or if all or part of an individual’s income is derived from any public assistance program, or protected genetic information in employment or in any program or activity conducted or funded by the Department.

For more information call 704-826-8737 office hours are 9:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. Monday – Thursday.