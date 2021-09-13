Writing club to host novel workshop

Related Articles

WADESBORO — The workshop, “Writing the Novel,” will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 16 in the fellowship hall of First Presbyterian Church in Wadesboro.

Joseph Bathanti will lead the workshop. Registration information is available on the ACWC website: www.ansoncountywritersclub.org. Register as soon as possible because there are only 12 spots. One scholarship will be offered; applicants must submit an essay of 500 to 2,000 words explaining how the workshop will benefit them. Email to info@ansoncountywritersclub.org with “Workshop” in the subject line before Oct. 6.

Bathanti, a North Carolina Poet Laureate, is professor of English and writer-in-residence at Appalachian State University’s Watauga Residential College. In addition to his poetry, he has published novels “East Liberty,” “Coventry,” and “The Life of the World to Come” and “The High Heart,” a book of stories. His nonfiction work is “They Changed the State: the Legacy of North Carolinas’ Visiting Artists,” 1971-1995; and his book of personal essays are “Half of What I Say is Meaningless.”

The ACWC has been hosting workshops and conferences since 1989. Call Kaye Ratliff at 704-694-5431 or Sandy Bruney at 704-694-5211 for more information.

Reach Hannah Barron at 910-817-2668 or hbarron@ansonrecord.com.