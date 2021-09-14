Law enforcement, bikers go on a patriotic ride

The Punishers are one of the groups that came to the ride. Hannah Barron | Anson Record An attendee wins an O’Reilly door prize. Hannah Barron | Anson Record One of the Punishers wins a Harley Davidson door prize. Hannah Barron | Anson Record A motorcyclist wins a Harley Davidson door prize. Hannah Barron | Anson Record One of the Wadesboro officers wins a car kit door prize. Hannah Barron | Anson Record One of the officers wins a car kit door prize. Hannah Barron | Anson Record Chief Spencer gives the 50/50 prize to the winner. Hannah Barron | Anson Record Related Articles

WADESBORO — On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the Wadesboro Police Department and local motorcycle clubs joined together in a ride around Wadesboro to honor the victims of that day.

After the ride, they gathered for a catered barbecue lunch at Wadesboro Park, where they also gave out door prizes and 50/50 giveaways. Proceeds went towards Christmas gifts for children in need to be given in December through the program “Shop with a Cop,” led by the officers’ wives. Prizes won included a $50 cash prize, Cox’s Double Eagle and Harley Davidson merchandise, O’Reilly merchandise, Farm Bureau gifts, car care gift sets, and accessories for grills and motorcycles.

The motorcycle ride allowed the participants to have a fun way to give back to the community, and a chance to remember lives lost on 9/11. The biker clubs are dedicated to supporting law enforcement; some even drove four hours to be at the ride whether participating or cheering on their motorcyclists.

For more information or if you’re interested in getting involved with the motorcycle clubs, contact Chief Thedis Spencer (704-475-2695) or Sergeant Cannon (704-465-8705).

To support the Anson Record call 704-994-5474 or visit https://www.ansonrecord.com/subscribe.

Reach Hannah Barron at 910-817-2668 or hbarron@ansonrecord.com.