Highway Patrol seeking info on fatal hit-and-run

MORVEN — The North Carolina Highway Patrol is seeking any information about a fatal hit-and-run about 5 miles south of Morven in August 2020.

The agency has returned to this case as part of their review of fatal wrecks that remain open cases, according to Trooper Ray Pierce. Pierce described this as a “last-ditch effort” to find out information that could resolve the case and get justice for the victims.

The incident in question occurred at approximately 10:42 p.m. on Cason Oldfield Road, about a tenth of a mile east of the intersection with Adams Road 4.6 miles south of Morven in a rural residential area, according to the incident report. Marcus Tyrone McIver, 46, was walking near the centerline of the road when he was struck and killed by a vehicle. There were no witnesses.

The vehicle was traveling west at the speed limit of 55 miles per hour, struck McIver at 55 miles per hour and did not brake before impact, indicating that the driver did not attempt to slow down prior to impact. The diagram of the incident shows that the vehicle came to a stop on the opposite shoulder after impact, reversed until perpendicular with the vehicle’s position at impact, and turned back east, the direction they came from on Cason Oldfield Road.

The impact caused McIver to travel 46 feet from where he was walking at the time.

The Highway Patrol suspects McIver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

Trooper E.A. Johnson is the primary investigator of this collision.

“If possible we wanted to see if anyone possibly had any information that could assist in furthering this investigation at this time,” Pierce said. “If anyone has seen or heard any information that could be of assistance in this collision investigation please contact the North Carolina State Highway Patrol in reference to same.”

The Anson County Highway Patrol’s office number is (704) 283-8101.