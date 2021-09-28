LGC flags financial, tech issues with county

WADESBORO — The Anson County Board of Commissioners has until mid-October to respond to a unit letter from the Local Government Commission alerting them about “material weaknesses” with the county’s financial operations stemming from the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020.

The letter, dated Aug. 31, notes that the county’s audited financial statements were received on July 15, more than 5 months after their deadline of Jan. 31, 2021 and more than 12 months since the end of the relevant fiscal year. This lateness has been a pattern, and also occurred the prior year. Federal and state agencies that provide public funding need up-to-date financial information about Anson County.

Other issues are the county’s ongoing recovery from a ransomware attack in May, the county’s reconciliation of records and reporting not being done in a timely manner, and a “lack of technical expertise” in the finance department,” the latter of which was caused in part by the departure of former Finance Director Cary Garner Jr., who is now finance director for Richmond County.

Garner resigned from Anson County officially on March 13, 2021.

“We understand the Finance Director resigned before the audit was complete and as a result staff had to assume management responsibilities to oversee and evaluate services performed that they were not fully prepared to evaluate,” reads the letter, signed by Susan McCullen, director of the Fiscal Management Section of the Department of State Treasurer. “Due to the finance staff changes, the finance department is lacking in experience. Additional training is necessary to ensure that the County personnel possess required technical expertise to oversee the financial statement process.”

Additionally, the LGC found 12 instances where the county failed to correctly document the income of an applicant for federal assistance, though only one of these errors resulted in an application incorrectly being made eligible for funds. The questioned costs were deemed “immaterial” and below the threshold to be reported by the LGC. The LGC found these issues by reviewing 40 Low Income Energy Assistance and Crisis Intervention Program cases for the months of October and March in fiscal year 2020. This was caused by a “lack of proper internal controls over eligibility determination” and could potentially cause a person who is eligible for benefits to be denied in the future, according to the LGC.

Dan Way, communications manager for the Office of the State Treasurer, noted that, while none of these deficiencies are “acceptable” for a government, Anson County is not alone in having these kinds of issues.

The Local Government Commission is part of the State and Local Finance Division of the North Carolina Department of State Treasurer. It does not have any power to punish local governments but simply acts in an advisory role to help local leaders manage their finances. If a government’s financial situation deteriorates to an extreme degree, the LGC can take over the management of its finances, as it did with Spring Lake this summer.

Each year, county and municipal governments must submit their annual audits for review by LGC staff, and if issues are identified, the government’s leaders have 45 days to respond with a plan of corrective action. Interim County Manager Ray Allen said the county plans to respond in this timeframe, and will detail their steps to correct these issues.

With regard to the reconciliation of records and reporting, the LGC recommended that the county “evaluate the allocation of internal resources” used in financial reporting and that management consult with outside accountants or auditors for additional assistance to prepare for the annual audit. The LGC also notes that the county is aware of the circumstances that caused these issues and is working on dedicating resources to resolve the issue with late audits.

To address the lack of expertise in the finance department, the LGC recommended that the county seek out training for their staff. Until the training can be done, the agency said the county should “exercise due care in reviewing financial statements drafted by the external auditor.”

The county agrees with this finding on the expertise of staff, according to the LGC. The county has since hired an experienced finance officer in June 2021 and is contracting with a third-party CPA to held reviewed financial statements.

Recovering from the hack

The cyberattack on the Anson County government in May continues to have lingering effects. The county initially reported that it only affected non-critical operating systems, but later stated that it had impacted a significant number of internal servers which affected phone, email and internet, and limited county services including Human Resources, GIS Mapping, Public Health Clinical Services.

No ransom was paid in response to the attack. The attack was made through a 2003 public facing server, which has since been replaced and a managed firewall has been put up between the county and internet, according to Allen. State law enforcement investigated the attack but county officials are unaware of their findings.

Former Information Technology Manager Christopher Joffson, who was hired in March 2017, was reassigned on Aug. 27, 2021, according to county records. The county did not state a reason for this reassignment, nor where he was reassigned to.

The LGC found that the county’s anti-virus systems did not adequately protect the county from this ransomware attack. And, when the county implemented a new financial accounting software, the information on the previous software did not convert from the old system, causing the current situation in which detail transactions from prior to June 30, 2020 is only available on one computer that one person has access to. The LGC warns that valuable information could be lost if not protected.

To address the hack, the LGC recommended the county improve the internal control system and have backup plans to prevent major data loss, and also provide regular employee training. The county has agreed with the LGC’s findings and submitted a plan of action.

“Almost all of the County systems have now been repaired to an operational level similar to that of prior to the attack,” Allen said. “One exception is the property tax information system. The full functionality of this system has not been restored, including for the public.”

All of the county’s computer services have since been replaced with servers that have “enhanced security,” according to Allen. Allen did not have an estimate of the cost to recover from the attack, though he said much of it will be reimbursed through insurance. He added that the county is not aware of any lost revenue caused by services being down for several weeks after the attack.

“Probably the most significant impacts were the disruption to operations across County government for a period of several weeks, and the loss of some digital information that cannot be recovered,” Allen said. “This information includes some emails, some Human Resources documents, some Finance Department documents, individual files that were stored on the file server, and the old service request system.”

