Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

WADESBORO — The Anson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man.

Mr. Lacy Earl Chambers was reported missing on Sept. 28 after family and friends last saw or spoke with him on Sept. 23.

Chambers, 54, is a black male who is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing approximately 180 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He is believed to be driving his 2010 Lincoln MKS with tinted windows, NC license plate tag #LACYLIN.

Investigators ask that you contact the Anson County Sheriff’s Office with any information about Chambers’s whereabouts. Either dial 9-1-1, call the Sheriff’s Office at 704-694-4188 or call Crime Stoppers at 704-695-3111.