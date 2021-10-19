Grant opportunity opens for farmers

ANSON EXTENSION — NC AgVentures, is an NC State Extension program that provides grants to NC farmers and community groups for new and innovative agricultural project ideas that will increase farm profits. The program, which is supported by the NC Tobacco Trust Fund Commission, will award a minimum of 40 grants to independent family farms. This is a great opportunity for any producer who is thinking of diversifying, improving, or expanding their operation.

Farmers and community organizations that support farmers from the following counties are eligible to apply:

Alamance, Alexander, Alleghany, Anson, Ashe, Cabarrus, Caswell, Catawba, Chatham, Davidson, Davie, Durham, Edgecombe, Franklin, Forsyth, Gaston, Granville, Greene, Guilford, Halifax, Harnett, Iredell, Johnson, Lincoln, Martin, Mecklenburg, Nash, Northampton, Orange, Person, Pitt, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Sampson, Stanly, Stokes, Surry, Union, Vance, Wake, Wayne, Wilson, Wilkes, Warren, Yadkin

NC AgVentures will award grants up to $8,000.

The grant opportunity opens Oct. 15th, 2021.

Deadline for applications is 8 p.m. December 15th, 2021.

Information Workshops for Applicants will be offered online.

You can participate on your computer, tablet or phone. The presentation will be the same at all four workshops. You may register for more than one workshop. Workshops will be held Oct. 19th, Nov. 3rd, Nov. 16th, and Dec. 1st at 4:30 p.m. Contact the Anson Extension Office for registration details.

Kinsey Everhart works with Anson Extension.

