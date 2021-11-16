The Grinch is coming to Anson

The Anson County Partnership for Children and South Piedmont Community College is hosting “A Night with the Grinch,” a drive-in theater and literacy night from 6:30 p.m. – 8:45 p.m. on Dec. 17 in the parking lot of SPCC’s Lockhart Taylor building. The event is free and open to the public.

The night will begin with a reading of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” by Dr. Suess, followed by a game of Flash Thinking and a showing of the movie “The Grinch” (2018).

“A Night with the Grinch is a fun way for families to spend quality time together while working on literacy and numeracy skills through the activities we have prepared,” said Tracy Harrington of the Anson County Partnership for Children.

Santa and The Grinch will be on-site to visit children of all ages at each car. Participants are encouraged to stay in their cars for safety. The special guests and carhops will visit each individual car.

Every person will receive 10 tickets to “purchase” snacks such as popcorn, water, juice, oranges, and lollipops. Those attending can bring other food to eat within their car. No grills, large coolers, alcohol, or glass are allowed.

The community is asked to carpool because space is limited. All children must always be accompanied by adults during the entire event.

For more information, contact Tracy Harrington at 704-694-4036 or visit the Anson County Partnership for Children’s Facebook page.

To support the Anson Record call 704-994-5474 or visit https://www.ansonrecord.com/subscribe.