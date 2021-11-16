Wadesboroman sentencedto 8 years

CHARLOTTE — A Wadesboro man has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison following his arrest in April 2020 in connection to a shooting and burglary.

Dallas Devon Leak, 28, pleaded guilty on Jan. 13, 2021 to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the case. He is sentenced to 100 months in prison and two years of supervised release, acting U.S. Attorney William T. Stetzer announced last week.

Court documents state that the Wadesboro Police Department (WPD) responded to a 9-1-1 call at 10:17 p.m. on April 8, 2020 relating to a burglary and shooting at an Anson County home. Officers on the scene found a male victim inside who had apparently been shot in the leg, and Leak was found facedown on top of a firearm during a search of the wooded area behind the home, according to Stetzer.

The firearm Leak was laying on was loaded with a large capacity magazine and had a round in the chamber. Police learned that Leak’s gun had previously been reported stolen.

The case was prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN involves a broad spectrum of stakeholders working together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them.

The initiative focuses law enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners will local prevention and reentry programs in an effort to make a long-term impact in reducing crime.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Regina Pack of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Charlotte prosecuted the case. Vincent C. Pallozzi, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Charlotte Field Division, and WPD Chief Thedis Spencer made the announcement of Leak’s conviction together.

Stetzer thanked the ATF and the WPD for investigating the case.

Leak is currently in federal custody and will be transferred to the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons one a federal facility is chosen.