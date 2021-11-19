WADESBORO — Fun, games, and prizes, oh my! The Partnership is ready for Barn Blast 2022. The 16th annual Barn Blast will be hosted virtually on Thursday, January 27th so participants can watch in the comfort of their homes.

Since its founding in 1996, more than 6,500 children across Anson County have received Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library books in the mail every month to add to their library. Approximately 50,000 educational resources from the Early Childhood Resource Center have been used by childcare providers, caregivers, and community members.

“But there was so much more that needed to be done during the pandemic,” said Caroline Goins, Executive Director. “The generous support in previous years gave the Partnership the flexibility to offer additional resources during the pandemic.”

Because of Barn Blast supporters, children were fed, comforted, and supported during this global pandemic in addition to the literacy and early education programs provided.

“I don’t know how we would have made it without the extra help of the Partnership. There were so many unknowns in the beginning. It meant so much knowing they were there ready to help,” said a local mother of young children.

Now, the Anson County Partnership for Children is ready for the next chapter. The first goal of the Partnership is to offer a larger Early Childhood Resource Center for the community. This will include a large space for children to explore core subjects with parents. This space will also lend room to host more trainings for parents, families, and childcare professionals.

“We cannot let the past two years deter us from the great potential we have in Anson County. Our children are the key to unlocking that potential, said Goins. “But we must learn from this pandemic and plan for the future”

Goins went on to say, “The success of Barn Blast and the Partnership as a whole is a testament to the determination and love of Anson County.”

Poisson, Poisson, & Bower, LLC and Uwharrie Bank will launch the night as presenting sponsors.

All proceeds benefit the Partnership’s early childhood education programming.

Check out the Partnership’s Facebook page for updates about Barn Blast. For more information on being a 2022 Barn Blast sponsor call 704-694-4036 or visit the Partnership’s website at www.ansonchildren.org.

The Anson County Partnership for Children is a non-profit organization formed in 1996 in response to the North Carolina Smart Start initiative. The Partnership’s mission is “helping to make Anson County a better place to be a child and to raise a child.”

