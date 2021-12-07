BRLC feeding those in need on Saturday

Emergency Foods will be distributed on Saturday, Dec. 11 to eligible families that need help with food.

Perishables and non-perishable items will be served at 13349 NC HWY 742 in North Polkton starting at 9 a.m. until 12:00 noon or until all food has been distributed. Families near the county lines of Union and Stanly Counties that need help with food will be served also if eligible. All neighbors will need to reapply as BRLC began a new year. If you have used BRLC Emergency Pantry recently you will not need to reapply. Families or family members that receive federal food assistance automatically qualify.

The serving process is drive-thru only. All neighbors are asked to wear their masks.

The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer services food Distribution Division provides these food items through the Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina, Charlotte, NC and feeding America.

For more information call 704-826-8737 office hours are 8:00 A.M. to 12:00 noon on Wednesdays.