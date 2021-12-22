Lilesville lights up for Christmas

LILESVILLE — The annual Christmas in the Park was a festive hit last week.

People poured into Hatcher Park to light the Christmas tree, eat festive treats, sing Christmas carols, and take photos with Santa and the Grinch provided by Lilesville’s own photographer Angel Bennett.

“I really enjoyed being a part of the Town of Lilesville’s Christmas in the Park. Not only was I the photographer for this event — I was home,” she said. “It was amazing seeing the families enjoy the lighting of the Christmas tree. I was able to relish seeing my classmates of ‘98, their children, old teachers, coaches, and my hometown supporting as a whole.”

Amanda Lambert also enjoyed attending the event. She and her son, Charlie, go every year — and she was even Santa’s elf the first two years.

“It gets better every year,” Lambert said. “I love my community. A lot of work goes into creating the magical wonderland they had, and they had it all taken down the same night. Showing up and letting everyone know that something is going on is the best way to support my community.”

To support the Anson Record call 704-994-5474 or visit https://www.ansonrecord.com/subscribe.

Reach Hannah Barron at 910-817-2668 or hbarron@ansonrecord.com.