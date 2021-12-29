Erin Thomas named a finalist for Beginning Teacher of the Year

Erin Thomas, a 2nd-grade teacher at Lilesville Elementary School, has been named a finalist in the NC Center for Advancement of Teaching (NCCAT) Beginning Teacher of the Year (BTOY).

The finalists are determined by the Regional Education Service Alliance, with a total of 27 Regional winners.

Thomas will attend a celebration and week of Teacher Leadership at NCCAT’s Cullowhee campus Feb. 14-18, 2022 during which time the NCCAT BTOY Selection Committee will review portfolios and interview the 27 finalists. The winner of the NCCAT BTOY will be announced at a celebration event on Feb. 17, 2022.

Anne Trexler Hyatt is the Public Information Officer, Clerk to the Board of Education, Administrative Assistant to the Superintendent for Anson County Schools.

