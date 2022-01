PEACHLAND — Hands of a Sportsman will have a pheasant hunt on Saturday, Feb. 12th at Devil’s Rib Preserve in memory of David Kiser.

Youth and any life-challenged hunter may register. After the hunt, lunch will be held at 12 pm followed by an auction at 2 pm.

For more information and to register for the hunt, visit Hands of a Sportsman’s website.

