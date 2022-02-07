Memorial pheasant hunt to honor late outdoorsman

PEACHLAND — Hands of a Sportsman is hosting the 2nd annual David Kiser Memorial Pheasant Hunt on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Devil’s Rib Preserve in Peachland, NC.

Kiser had a love for the outdoors before his life was cut short in April 2020 by cancer. The Hunt this year will also honor lifelong friend Lonnie Bost.

This free event is open to the public. Lunch will be served around 12 p.m. and will be followed by silent and live auctions. All funds raised will go to furthering the mission of Hands of a Sportsman which provides outdoor adventures to anyone who might not otherwise get the opportunity, including youth, disabled youth/adults and veterans.

Thirty hunters will be treated to a fun morning of tower-style pheasant hunting followed by lunch, fellowship and the auctions. There are various items available for auction this year including guns, hunting and fishing trips, outdoor gear, grilling/cooking items, custom artwork, and more! Donations of auction items are accepted until the day of the event.

For a complete listing of auction items with pictures, visit http://bit.ly/3HrCMMA. For more information, visit the Hands of a Sportsman Facebook page.

Hands of a Sportsman and the Kiser family would like to thank all of the sponsors, volunteers and donors who have worked to make this day possible.

To support the Anson Record call 704-994-5474 or visit https://www.ansonrecord.com/subscribe.