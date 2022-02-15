WADESBORO — Anson High School will hold an open house-style event next week to show the public what the school’s Career and Technical Education is offering students.

The CTE Expo will be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Feb. 23 at 96 Anson High School Rd. in Wadesboro. Families will enter near the library and media center and will be able to explore the campus or have a student show them around.

AHS offers 11 pathways through its CTE program the majority of which be showcased in the classroom of their respective instructors.

The tours available at the Expo include agriculture, audio-visual, foods, health science, automotive, computer programing, business and marketing, carpentry, drone, JROTC, and STEM.