WADESBORO — Local car and motorcycle enthusiasts will soon have a place to go in the area to commune with like-minded people rather than having to travel to neighboring counties.

Derrick Edwards, co-owner of Studio 256 and MATI Clubs Anson County, has had a love of cars and, more recently, motorcycles since he was a kid, thanks to his father, who also picked it up from his father. Edwards and his family have been in Anson County for about 3 years and began noticing that when he went to other cruise-ins in the region, he would meet people from Wadesboro who had also been forced to travel to meet other people who shared their passions.

Edwards put feelers out to see if there would be interest and got enthusiastic affirmatives from other car folks. Past events that had been tried in Wadesboro hadn’t been successful, Edwards believes, because they were limited to a particular era such as the 1950s or the ’70s instead of casting a wide net to include the varied interests of local hobbyists.

“If you want to bring business in … you’ve got to have foot traffic,” Edwards said. “You’ve got to create a vibe, so we’re trying to do that.”

Edwards has organized the Wheels on Wade Cruise-In starting at noon on Feb. 19, and then every third Saturday of the month after than. The free event is open to cars, trucks and motorcycles of any kind: new or old, those in the process of being restored, whatever people have. Participants are asked to park on East Wade Street and West Wade Street.

He said that he gets between 10-20 people at the first event he’ll be “ecstatic.”

“I believe that consistency is key, so we put it out that we’re going to start doing it every third Saturday,” he said. “I hope to see it grow.”

Edwards said that, with this growth, he would look to bring in music, food trucks and more attractions.

In his time, Edwards has drag-raced street bikes, built motors, modified his own vehicles and now shares his passion with his son. After years of working on other people’s cars, he worried he was turning something he loved into something he hated, and has gotten back to just focusing on doing what he wants to do.

The best part of attending these types of events for Edwards is the fellowship.

“As much as I tell my wife and everybody that I’m not a ‘people person,’ I love talking to the people and hearing their stories behind their cars … everybody’s got a story,” he said.

For more information about Wheels on Wade, call Edwards at 704-201-2658.

