Domingo Rios, Trinity Spencer and Hannah Turner attend to their robot at the competition at UNC Pembroke.

The RoboWolves competed against teams from 34 other high schools across the state to take first place.

WADESBORO — The Anson High School Robotics Team the RoboWolves placed 1st at the District Robotics competition this month at UNC Pembroke.

The competition involved 34 high school robotics teams from across North Carolina competing in Rapid React. This meant teams must use innovative engineering, creative thinking, and teamwork to create highly sophisticated robots capable of achieving the game objectives.

Each team’s robot had to transport “cargo” balls into upper and lower baskets to score points, and received extra points for climbing a series of monkey bar-esque rungs. The robots had to be able to operate both autonomously and by remote control.

The RoboWolves took a hiatus from their typical season during the pandemic and resumed in January with brainstorming, designing, and building their robot for the competition.

The winning team members were Domingo Rios, Trinity Spencer and Hannah Turner.