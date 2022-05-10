151 teams entered the 2nd Annual King of Tillery catfishing tournament and just under $23,000 was paid out.

The event was held on April 30th, with teams attending from all over the southeast. The event was presented by Jamie K Outdoors.

The new King of Tilery is Team Hookin Up, with members Will Hunt, of Lexington, and Joseph Douglas, of Sophia, bringing home $12,950.

Other results —

2nd — LA Cats ($5,907)

3rd — Slime Slingers Catfishing ($2,044)

4th — Dream Team ($1,136)

5th — Shadetree Catters ($681), plus $4,000 for big fish and $500 for big flathead

6th — Team Becerra

7th — Tool Man

8th — Colby Morton Fishing

9th — Haller Boyz

10th — Mack Cats

(6th through 10th place received two rods from Catch the Fever)

Both the first and second place youth teams received guided trips with Tim London or Chad Aldridge, BCF Rods, Okuma Reels and a Mad Katz giftcard.

Teams in the first responder, female and veteran’s divisions also received cash and prizes.

For full results and photos, visit kingoftillery.com