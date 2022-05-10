SANFORD – Central Carolina Community College has recognized approximately 100 outstanding students for its Annual Academic Excellence Awards.

Instructors selected the students who were recognized for academic excellence or for overall outstanding achievement.

Monique Peguese, practical nursing major of Anson County, received an outstanding student award/

Audrey Thomas, of Lee County, was recognized as the CCCC recipient of the North Carolina Community College System’s “Great Within the 58” Academic Excellence Award. Only one student from each of the state’s 58 community colleges is selected for the award each year.

Tatiana Jones, of Lee County, was recognized as CCCC’s nominee for the NCCCS Dallas Herring Achievement Award.

John Fang, of Lee County, was recognized as CCCC’s nominee for the NCCCS Gov. Robert W. Scott Student Leadership Award.