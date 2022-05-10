MORVEN — HOLLA! will be hosting ‘Our Little Flowers’ HOLLA! 5K and an Evening with the Authors literary fair this Saturday.

Competitive walkers and runners as well as those participating for fun are all welcome at the 5k.

That same evening, a literary fair be hosted where attendees can mingle with authors and browse books. It’s open to adults, age 21 and up, and wine and ho ‘d oeuvres will be available.

Both events support HOLLA!’s literacy and youth programs. Both events will be be taking place on Saturday, May 14 at the Morven Community Park on East Main Street.

The 5k will begin at 8:00 a.m. The Evening with the Authors literary fair will take place at 5:30 p.m.