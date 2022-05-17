Graduates urged to be bold and authentic, as 416 receive degrees WINGATE — Wingate University graduates picking up their bachelor’s degrees Tuesday got seven bits of wisdom from the mouths of babes, or more specifically third- through eighth-grade students, via Girls on the Run founder Molly Barker.

Tom Campbell | Election winners: Trump, outside money and rage Pundits and politicos like to talk about “mainstream” or “main street” Republicans, as if they made up a significant percentage of today’s GOP. But make no mistake. The May 17th primary election proved beyond doubt that the Trump cult (and there’s no denying they are a cult) is firmly in control of the Republican Party in North Carolina.

Radar sign installed on Camden Road WADESBORO — The Wadesboro Police Department implemented a Shield 12 Radar Speed Sign on Camden Road.

Wingate dedicates Crowder Welcome Center WINGATE — More than a year after the opening of the Crowder Welcome Center, Wingate University dedicated the facility Thursday afternoon, honoring trustee and alum Bill Crowder, beloved retiree Cindy Jordan, as well as the families of C.C. Dickson, Frank Davis and Fulton Huntley and others who played important roles in the building’s history.

Rewarding good behavior Students at Wadesboro Primary School are earning some fun free play stations if they don’t receive any major referrals or more than three classroom warnings. Activities such as jump rope, scooters and Jenga are available during Fun Friday.

Clays for Commerce a success POLKTON — The Anson County Chamber of Commerce held its annual Clays for Commerce event at Four Branches Sporting Preserve in Polkton.

End of the week fun Students at Wadesboro Primary School ended their Friday with a fun game of kickball while waiting for their rides home.

D.G. Martin How did Trump’s endorsements do in North Carolina? How are we going to use the results of the May 17 primary to measure Donald Trump’s influence over the North Carolina Republican Party?

Tom Campbell | Is it too much to hope the short session truly is short? When lawmakers return to Raleigh May 18th for the “short” session they will be greeted by good news. The fiscal research division of the legislature projects that by June 30th (the end of the state’s fiscal year) the state will collect some $4.2 billion more than was forecast in this year’s budget.

Bo Wagner | Twitter in the first century A.D. With the entire world aflutter about Elon Musk potentially buying Twitter, my differently wired brain has been musing on what it would have been like for the most important being in all of history to be on it, namely Jesus himself. And so…

Substation students wins academic excellence award at RCC HAMLET — Richmond Community College student Nicholas Vue has been named the 2022 Academic Excellence Award winner, which recognizes outstanding academic achievements of students in the N.C. Community College System.