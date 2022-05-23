“Four Branches Sporting Preserve would like to thank its donors for helping raise $1,450.00 for Anson County Partnership for Children’s Imagination Library. With your generous support, we were able to sponsor 58 children,” said Ashley Scarborough of Four Branches. “Through Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, 58 children in Anson County will receive one book monthly from ages birth until five years old. Your generosity is greatly appreciated!”

Currently, more than 1,100 children receive a book spent to their home monthly through the program. The Anson County Partnership for Children oversees the DPIL program in Anson County.

“We are immensely grateful for the Four Branches Sponsor A Child initiative this year,” said Caroline Goins of ACPC. “Since that launch, the owners of Four Branches have been invaluable supporters of DPIL and the annual Barn Blast fundraiser, which covers the costs to get books in the hands of families throughout the county.”

Please contact the Partnership at 704-694-4036 or ansonecrc@ansonchildren.org to register your child today.