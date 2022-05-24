WADESBORO — The Zion Missionary Baptist Association Ministers, Deacon Wives’ and Widows’ Ministry Auxilliary will host a community outdoor fun day on Saturday, June 4.

There will be gospel music, health information, free health screenings, games and free food, clothing and books at the event.

The theme for this year’s event is ‘Serving the people in our community in spiritual unity and love, together as one body.’

All children in attendance must be supervised by a parent or guardian over the age of 21. Everyone is encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.

The event will be taking place from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Flat Rock Missionary Baptist Church New Lift Center on HWY 52 South. All surrounding communities are invited to attend.