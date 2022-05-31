WADESBORO — The Anson County Health Department reported on May 31 that there are 76 active COVID-19 cases within the county, an increase from only 18 cases on May 9.

Since the onset of COVID-19 in early 2020, there have been 6,697 positive cases in Anson County, with 99-COVID related deaths.

Those who test positive or are currently waiting for test results are encouraged to stay home. Those experiencing symptoms are encouraged to get tested.

Nursing director Dana Thomas said the Anson County data mirrors a statewide increase in positive COVID cases.

If an individual has tested positive with a home test, they are not required to report it to the Health Department, although that information can be shared with a phone call.

Optum Healthcare is still offering a free drive-thru COVID testing site at 500 Morven Road from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Moderna vaccine is available on Thursdays with a walk-up clinic. Free N-95 masks and Rapid COVID tests are available in limited supply at the Health Department.

For more specific information related to Anson County, visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov.