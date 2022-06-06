Bo Wagner | The blessing and responsibility of XY As I write this column, it is the 78th anniversary of D-Day, and by the time my next one goes to press, it will be Father’s Day. So please come along with me as we look at the XYers in general this week and then Fathers in specific next week.

Anson County Schools held their district graduation on Tuesday, May 31 at the Anson High School Stadium.

D.G. Martin | Roy Cooper for president? Some people are asking if North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper might be the Democrats’ best presidential candidate in 2024.

John Hood | Test scores help predict student success RALEIGH — A couple of months ago, the University of North Carolina Board of Governors voted to keep the system’s admissions process “test optional” through the fall of 2024. University leaders said that to do otherwise in the aftermath of COVID-19 would be unfair to students and harmful to UNC’s constituent campuses.

Bo Wagner | A quarter of a century and a full heart The first Sunday of June 1997 at once seems like yesterday and like a thousand years ago. That was the date that my wife and I and one other couple up in their seventies started the Cornerstone Baptist Church of Mooresboro, NC. We had canvassed the area a few weeks ahead of time and, on our first service, had twenty-seven people in attendance. We are now celebrating our twenty-five-year anniversary, which normally leads me to quip, “I started the church when I was nine.”

Tom Campbell | The longest three minutes Each Sunday morning during spring, summer and early fall The Oriental United Methodist Church has services on the riverfront. We love sitting on the banks of the Neuse, singing the hymns of the church, hearing scriptures read, being in community and listening to uplifting messages.

Food company to invest $4M in Oxford RALEIGH — D’Artagnan, Inc., a specialty food company distributor, will create 23 new jobs in Granville County, Governor Roy Cooper announced today. The company will invest more than $4 million to locate a warehouse and distribution facility in the City of Oxford.

Plant symposium returns to Raleigh RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA – On June 10 and 11, JC Raulston Arboretum and Juniper Level Botanic Garden combine resources to host the 4th Southeastern Plant Symposium and Rare Plant Auction. This year’s program is in-person in Raleigh’s vibrant downtown and available worldwide online.

NC Pre-K enrollment open The NC Pre-Kindergarten program is designed to provide high-quality educational experiences to enhance school readiness for eligible four-year-old children. The child must be four years old on or before August 31st of the 2022 school year.

Fun in Polkton Children had some fun at the Burnsville Recreation & Learning Center in Polkton with some bouncy houses and snacks.

Slip ‘n’ slide action Students at Wadesboro Primary School who had zero major or minor write-ups for the entire school year earned an afternoon with a one hundred foot slip ‘n’ slide.