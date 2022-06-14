ROCKINGHAM — The EMBODI Group of the Bennettsville- Cheraw Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. is pleased to announce the winners of the James Edward Clemmons, Jr. Community Service Award.

The award was established in honor of the late Sheriff James E. Clemmons, Jr. because he served as a mentor for the Bennettsville- Cheraw Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority’s EMBODI Program for over fifteen years. EMBODI means Empowering Males to Build Opportunities for Developing Independence. As a mentor, he served in several capacities to foster growth in the male participants.

Candidates for this award were nominated by teachers, counselors, assistant principals and principals. The selection committee chose two candidates based on grades, extracurricular activities, involvement with church and their commitment to community service. These were ideals and attributes that Sheriff Clemmons shared with the young men in the mentoring program. Each candidate was interviewed by the selection committee which consisted of the following chapter members; Lynn Cassidy Henry, President; Soror Dannie Blair, First Vice President/Committee Chair; Vivian Patrick, and Callie Ellerbe.

The recipient from North Carolina is Cyncere Bell. Cyncere is a junior at Richmond Senior High who excels in academics. He is a drum major for the Richmond Raider Band, President of the North Carolina Future Teacher Association, volunteer with the Richmond County Teen Court Program, and serves as Soccer Coach.

The recipient from South Carolina is Stacey Jefferson, a senior at Cheraw High School. Stacey will graduate with his high school diploma and an associate degree from USC-Lancaster. He is ranked number six in his graduating class. Stacey is a member of the National Beta Club, National Technical Honor Society, Alpha Arts Program and a member of the basketball and track teams.

The late Sheriff Clemmons would be pleased with the selection of these recipients because they embody commitment to their communities which is what he was all about. Sheriff Clemmons was so influential to one of his former mentees that the mentee donated one hundred dollars to each recipient. This award will be given annually.