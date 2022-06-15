ROCKINGHAM — Mildred Teal Jones will celebrate her 103 birthday on Monday, June 20, 2022.

Born in the town of Morven on June 20, 1919, to the late Charlie and Emma Teal, Mildred is one of 11 children. She was raised and educated in the Morven School System. She was a scholar and graduated with honors.

In 1940, Mildred moved to Hamlet and got a job with Seaboard Coastline Railroad (now Amtrak) as a maid. Her home road was from Hamlet to Raleigh. For her 100th birthday, she received a certificate from Amtrak for her service.

Later, she was employed as a seamstress for a lingerie factory and head cook for a Hamlet Restaurant. Of all the jobs that she’s held, her greatest and most cherished is that of a wife and mother.

Mildred met and married the late Thomas Jones Jr. They were married over 76 years and were the proud parents of seven children, 19 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.

Mildred and Thomas were always busy in church and helped any and everyone in the community everywhere they went. They were always assisting and helping the railroad men and their their families that relocated to Hamlet for their job.

They both instilled in their children religious values. Mildred and Thomas were considered “pillars of the community.”

Mildred is an active voter since May 17, 1958 and has never missed an opportunity to cast her vote. She always emphasized the importance of voting, not only to her family, but everyone she came in contact with.

On her 100th birthday, Mildred was awarded a certificate from the Board of Elections in Rockingham.

A member of Providence Missionary Baptist Church, Mildred taught the children to always put God first, and to always be honest, respectful and trustworthy. Mildred was diligent in her church and love for God, and stressed the importance of finances and tithing to her family and friends. Her motto was, and still is, “Tuck a buck away.”

While Mildred worked as a domestic engineer, she still sewed and cooked for her family, friends and community. She was known a culinary super star, especially for her sweet potato pies, rainbow coconut cake, chocolate pecan cake and peach cobbler. Mildred is also known for her fashion knowledge and coordinated outfits. She has amassed over 200 ladies.

Mildred still recites her favorite poem “Whatever Your Cross, Whatever Your Pain.”

Mildred currently lives with her daughter, Mildred McSween, and son-in-law, Robert.