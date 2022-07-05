Children will learn about science, math, history, and much more while participating in literacy-rich activities.

WADESBORO — The Anson County Partnership for Children will host weekly summer storytime sessions on Tuesdays at 10 am at the First Presbyterian Church Garden in uptown Wadesboro through August 18th.

Children will learn about science, math, history, and much more while participating in literacy-rich activities. Each storytime session will include an interactive reading of a popular children’s book and a hands-on activity to build knowledge and skills.

“We are thrilled to offer families an in-person activity during the summer where children learn through play in a community setting,” said Tracy Harrington of the Anson County Partnership for Children.

Storytime activities are geared towards children 3-5 years old, but all are welcome to participate. Children are encouraged to wear play clothes because some planned activities include paint, dirt, water, glue, and more.

An adult must accompany all children. Families are encouraged to bring beach towels or chairs for added comfort.

The First Presbyterian Church Garden address is 208 S Greene St, Wadesboro, NC 28170.

In case of inclement weather, storytime will be postponed to the following Tuesday.

For more information about summer storytime, contact Tracy Harrington by email at tracy.harrington@ansonchildren.org or by phone at 704-694-4036. For updates on Partnership events, visit the Partnership Facebook page or www.ansonchildren.org.