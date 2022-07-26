After a two year break due to the pandemic, Anson County Cooperative Extension is pleased to announce plans for the 2022 Anson Ag Fair, set for Saturday, September 24.

The 2022 Fair Rules and Regulations Booklets have arrived and are now available at the Cooperative Extension Center at 501 McLaurin Street. The fair book is also available on-line at: http://anson.ces.ncsu.edu/. Click on the 2022 Anson Ag Expo & Fair link, and the book can be downloaded in pdf format, complete with registration forms. Information is also available on the Anson County Cooperative Extension Facebook page.

If you have a green thumb, an artistic eye, or a flair for crafts, now is the time to start planning items to enter into this year’s county fair. Set aside a jar of canned goods that turned out better than you planned. Finish up a craft project you have been working on.

The County Fair portion of the fourteenth annual Anson Ag Expo and Fair will be held Saturday, September 24 at the Extension Center on McLaurin Street in Wadesboro from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm.

Crafts, canned goods, ag products, photography, art and handicrafts will be welcomed for competition. Take down your vacation photo from the fridge and frame it. Add fertilizer to that favorite plant. Then bring them all down to the Extension Center and enter them in the fair!

Remember that fair participation is open to youth as well as adults. Age groups available for competition consist of: Pee Wee – 0 to 5 years, Pre-teen – 6 to 12, Teen – 13 to 19, and Adult – 20 and up. Now is the time to be planning to show off your talents at the fair!

Registration for all entries will be taken in on Thursday, September 22 from 8:00 am until 7:00 pm. The fair will be judged on Friday and open to the public for display on Saturday from 10:00 am through 2:00 pm.

Items can also be entered into the “In Memoriam” and “Blast from the Past” categories. Items made by deceased loved ones can be entered in “In Memoriam” while items made prior to 2002 and never shown in a fair can be entered in “Blast from the Past”.

Cash premiums will be awarded from $6 for first through $3 for third in over 200 categories. 2019 county fair showcased 158 entries from 42 fair exhibitors, and $506 was paid out in fair premiums. Class ribbons are awarded for all entries, with Best of Show and Juror’s Choice ribbons awarded for each competition area per age division.

For additional information, contact the Anson County Cooperative Extension Service at 704-694-2915. Come out and join the fun and celebrate agriculture in Anson.