North Carolina 4-H offers opportunities for members and their families to become part of a growing tradition that includes leadership, cultural exploration, and fun! Through the 4-H Inbound and Outbound exchange programs provided through NC 4-H, families gain a wealth of knowledge, life-changing experiences, and shared memories that will last a lifetime!

This has certainly been the case for Ella Munn, 15, who has been a part of Richmond County 4-H since her family moved to Rockingham nearly 5 years ago. Ella is hosting Tsukino, a Japanese delegate from Kanagawa who is 14 years old and loves all things Disney and gardening.

Tsukino is spending a month with the Munn family and wants to learn more about American culture and our language while she is here. So far, Tsukino has enjoyed meeting her host family and their friends. Her favorite things include new experiences like shopping at grocery and various retail stores, attending youth group, and doing chores on the family farm, especially collecting eggs each morning. Hamburgers, an American classic, has been her favorite food. During her stay in America, Tsukino is looking most forward to her host family’s beach trip in August.

The daughter of a restaurant owner and school teacher, Tsukino’s parents encouraged her to take advantage of this experience. Back home in Japan, Tsukino is used to the big city life and has gained an appreciation for the rural, small town feel Rockingham has to offer. In addition to moving from a city to the country, another drastic difference in life here is having pets. It’s uncommon in Japan to raise animals as pets but the Munn’s life on a farm surrounded by them! Tsukino is fond of the animals and has adjusted to them well.

Tsukino’s host mom, Jennifer Munn, says that participating in the 4-H Exchange program is something her family has always wanted to do to learn about a new culture and give a young person a welcoming place to learn about America. Jennifer says, “this isn’t a one-way street where the delegate is doing all the learning. I want my kids to learn from her as well.” The Munns are enjoying hosting Tsukino and love her zeal for the American lifestyle. “She is so open to trying new foods and being a part of what we do,” says Jennifer. The biggest challenge for both Tsukino and the Munn family is the language barrier. Both parties have utilized a lot of non-verbal communication and take advantage of technologies that translate both languages. This is Tsukino’s first trip to America but she is hopeful to return in the future.

The 4-H International Exchange Program includes both an Inbound and Outbound opportunity. The Inbound Exchange defines the opportunity for a North Carolinian family to host a delegate over the summer months from Japan or Costa Rica. Host families must have a sibling of the same gender and within 2-3 years of age of the visiting delegate. Host sibling age requirements fall between 10 and 18 years.

The Outbound Exchange is an opportunity for an active 4-H member in North Carolina to apply for a spot on the national delegations to Japan, Costa Rica, Finland (odd years), Norway (even years), Romania, and South Korea. There are certain guidelines and processes that must be met for 4-H delegates to be placed on the state and national consideration lists. Age requirements to travel to

Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea are 12-18 years where as delegates must be at least 15 to travel to Costa Rica, Romania, and Norway.

Applications for consideration on the Outbound delegation are due to the State 4-H office in November. This may seem early to be planning for summer 2023 but will be a firm deadline to ensure all legal paperwork and travel arrangements have been made. More summer inbound information will be released for the 2023 program once dates for the Costa Rican and Japanese delegations have been finalized.

If you are interested in either exchange program, please contact Catherine Shelley, Richmond County 4-H Agent at 910-997-8255 or read more at https://nc4h.ces.ncsu.edu/youth-3/nc-4-h-international-exchange-program/