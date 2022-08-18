$14.7 M investment in Internet connection would bring access to 2,940 homes and small businesses in Anson

CHARLOTTE — Spectrum announced on Wednesday that it has been awarded a North Carolina Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) Program grant of $4 million to bring gigabit high-speed internet access to 2,940 homes and small businesses in Anson County. Combined with the state grant of $4 million and a contribution from the County of $250,000, total project investment, including nearly $10.5 million from Spectrum, is $14.7 million.

The GREAT grant is one of nine already awarded to Spectrum to expand fiber-optic broadband infrastructure to areas of the state that currently lack access to high-speed connections, and the company is awaiting review of 51 additional GREAT proposals that, if awarded, would bring broadband to an additional 71,000 homes and small businesses in 51 counties across North Carolina, which has the second-largest rural population of any state.

“All North Carolina communities, families and businesses need access to reliable and affordable high-speed internet,” said North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper. “This round of grants means more North Carolinians will be able to take advantage of opportunities to learn, work, access health care and connect to the world.”

“Expanding broadband service into Anson County is a game changer for our local economy,” said state Rep. Mark Brody. “From enabling access to telehealth services, allowing residents to work remotely, and helping students participate in virtual learning, having internet access in this rural community will ensure no one is left behind. By making this investment, Charter is showing its commitment to our community and its residents, and we couldn’t be more excited for what’s ahead.”

Spectrum is already North Carolina’s largest broadband provider, serving 2.8 million customers and employing nearly 11,000 residents in the state.

“Gov. Cooper, his administration and the North Carolina Legislature have shown tremendous leadership in embracing public-private partnerships as a vital strategy for connecting unserved communities,” said Brian Gregory, Vice President of Government Affairs at Charter. “Through the GREAT grant program, Spectrum would join with the state and Anson County to bring gigabit broadband and more to thousands of families and small businesses. We also thank the County of Anson and its leadership for contributing to this project to support its residents that are currently without broadband. Their contribution will make a meaningful difference in their community.”

“We also commend the Legislature and Cooper Administration for their support of a $100 million utility pole replacement fund as part of the state’s broadband strategy, which is paying off with significant interest and investment — in all, Spectrum proposed 60 broadband projects across 60 counties and $190 million in investment, thanks to the positive regulatory climate and investment in pole infrastructure.”

“We’re thankful for the legislature and Governor’s focus on broadband expansion, and excited that Charter will be bringing high-speed connectivity for families, households and small businesses that don’t currently have it,” added Anson County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jarvis Woodburn. “This is big news for Anson County and we’re excited for the opportunities ahead.”

GREAT Program grants further expand Spectrum’s rural construction initiative, the centerpiece of which is the company’s approximately $5 billion investment in unserved rural communities, which includes more than $1 billion won in the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) auction. The company’s RDOF expansion will provide broadband access to approximately 1 million customer locations as estimated by the FCC across 24 states — including more than 125,000 locations in North Carolina — in the coming years.

Spectrum Internet® has been consecutively ranked as one of the best internet service providers by U.S. News & World Report, and also earned the highest rating among the Best Internet Service Providers for Rural Areas, underscoring our ongoing commitment to connecting more communities from coast to coast. Spectrum Internet® also exceeded advertised download and upload speeds for all tiers measured — even during peak weeknight usage between 7 and 11 p.m. — according to the FCC’s most recent “Measuring Broadband America Fixed Broadband Report” issued in December 2021.

Spectrum offers customers Internet plans with speeds up to 1 Gbps for both residential customers and small business clients, starting speeds of 300 Mbps and no modem fees, data caps or contracts. Spectrum was also a day one participant in the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which makes quality, high-speed internet service available at a low — or even at no — cost to eligible families in financial need. All Spectrum Internet plans are eligible for ACP credits.

Along with multiple broadband options, Spectrum services will also include Spectrum TV® and Spectrum Mobile™ in Anson County.