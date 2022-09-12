WADESBORO — Anson County Schools will hold an Elementary School Night at the Anson Bearcats Varsity Football Game on Friday, Sept. 16 against the Mt. Pleasant Tigers.

Students will walk around the track with their school at 6:30 p.m. at the Anson High School Stadium. All students are encouraged to wear their school spirit colors.

Each Anson County Elementary School student (K-5) will be provided one ticket for free admission to the Anson Bearcats vs. Mt. Pleasant Tigers Game. This ticket may only be used by the student. School staff from each elementary school will be attending the game showing support.

One adult may accompany each elementary student when they meet on the track. The adult may also walk the track with their child. Students will return to the stadium to sit with their family when the walk is complete.

Adults who accompany elementary students must pay regular admission price. Tickets will be sold in advance and can only be purchased online at the following link: https://www.ansonschools.org/AHS/7679-Athletic-Tickets.html

Adults are encouraged to purchase tickets early to eliminate having to wait in line on game day. Waiting to purchase tickets could result in the student not making it to the track in time for the walk.