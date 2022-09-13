Richmond Community College will be hosting its first-ever car, truck, and bike show on September 17th at the Cole Auditorium in Rockingham.

“This is our first try at a car show or an event such as this. Our hope is to reach a new set of people and educate them on the benefits we offer at Richmond Community College and the many positive outcomes that come from helping those in need when it comes to scholarship dollars,” says Dr. Hal Shuler, Associate Vice President for Development at Richmond Community College.

The show will include a cornhole tournament that will begin at 1 p.m. There will be a 50/50 raffle along with vendors selling crafts and baked goods.

Brian Terry, Electrical Utility Substation and Relay Technology Program Coordinator at RCC, will be entering his Red 1950 Studebaker Pickup in the show, which he got from a junkyard.

Terry doesn’t usually compete in car shows unless they are held as a benefit for an organization.

“The benefit needs to have a purpose to it for it to be worthwhile to me and nothing is more worthwhile than my students,” he stated.

“I have been known to have at least one old vehicle at any given time,” he says. He went on to say, “It makes me very happy to be able to come to the shop and work on a vehicle.”

Terry has completely disassembled and added new parts to the pickup.

It can be difficult refurbishing a vehicle if you cannot find the right parts so you have to refurbish the original part before it can be reinstalled, he says. My drive comes when the vehicle starts looking better and better as I continue to restore the vehicle, he added.

The pickup he is entering into the show has a lot of sentimental value because it is the last thing him and his father built before he passed away and he gets to spend quality time with his son when they are restoring the truck.

Terry is looking forward to competing in the event because he says that the fundraiser will benefit students in Richmond and Scotland County and he encourages others to attend the event.

“It is a great family event and people get to see the hard work and dedication that people have for restoring cars,” he said. “I never met anyone at a car show that I did not enjoy talking to or like. It is just a good group,” he added.

There is no cost for spectators to attend the show and the gates will open for vehicles at 10 a.m. Participants must have their car, truck, or bike registered by 1 p.m. Awards will be given out at 3 p.m and trophies will be awarded for first, second, and third place.

If you are interested in being a vendor, contact the Richmond Community College Foundation Office at (910) 410-1808.

Iris Hunter can be reached at irisfreelancejournalist@gmail.com.