Home News Fall fun at Hoptoberfest News Fall fun at Hoptoberfest October 10, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Hoptoberfest, the premier wings and craft beer fest of the Sandhills, arrived to Rockingham on Saturday. Hayley White | Daily Journal ❮ ❯ Hoptoberfest, the premier wings and craft beer fest of the Sandhills, arrived to Rockingham on Saturday. View Comments Wadesboro clear sky enter location 13.6 ° C 13.8 ° 12.3 ° 94 % 0kmh 0 % Tue 24 ° Wed 24 ° Thu 26 ° Fri 23 ° Sat 22 °