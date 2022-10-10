Join in the fun of all things art at ‘Artrageous’ show HAMLET — The Cole Auditorium and presenting sponsor Richmond County Tourism Development Authority will kick off the 2022-23 Performing Arts Series with an explosion of art, music, theater, singing and dancing on Sunday, Oct. 16, at 4 p.m. with Artrageous.

Local architect named lifetime honorary trustee at Wingate Denny Yates has been named a lifetime honorary trustee of Wingate University.

Walking for a cure The Richmond County Cancer Care Treasure Shop hosted a “Walk For a Cure” fundraiser for breast cancer on Saturday.

Two charged with illegal firearm possession ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged two individuals illegal firearm and drug possession.

Fall fun at Hoptoberfest Hoptoberfest, the premier wings and craft beer fest of the Sandhills, arrived to Rockingham on Saturday.

The Ebony Dragon Competition Team with their medals and trophies at the 9th Annual Enter the Dragon Karate Championship at Anson Middle School.

“The Mousetrap” opens at Ansonia Theatre this Friday WADESBORO — The world’s longest running play is coming to the Ansonia Theatre in Wadesboro.

D.G. Martin | Still writing compelling history – on his 100th birthday When UNC-Chapel Hill Professor William Leuchtenburg delivered the Law Day address in Mecklenburg County 35 years ago, I could not have dreamed that I would help celebrate his 100th birthday last week.

Cooper favors decriminalizing small amounts of marijuana RALEIGH (AP) — North Carolina’s two top Democratic state officials are urging the Republican-led legislature to decriminalize the possession of small amounts of marijuana in light of President Joe Biden’s pardon Thursday of thousands of Americans convicted of “simple possession” under federal law.