Home News Walking for a cure News Walking for a cure October 10, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print The Richmond County Cancer Care Treasure Shop hosted a “Walk For a Cure” fundraiser for breast cancer on Saturday. Photo courtesy of Heather Guinn The Richmond County Cancer Care Treasure Shop hosted a “Walk For a Cure” fundraiser for breast cancer on Saturday. View Comments Wadesboro scattered clouds enter location 14 ° C 17.6 ° 12.3 ° 88 % 0kmh 40 % Wed 24 ° Thu 23 ° Fri 23 ° Sat 26 ° Sun 18 °