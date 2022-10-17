Ray Nothstine | Mass shootings and valuing human life The tragic death of five shooting victims in Raleigh should give us an extended pause. First, it should remind us of the immense value of life. For the ideologues, politics is and will remain the sole focus of the shooting. In fact, for many, frantic calls for gun control inevitably become the only solution. Yet, it’s hard to fathom that family breakdown and cultural decay are not playing a significant factor in mass shootings.

Burnsville’s 2022 glorious charity ride POLKTON — There was such an outpouring of love, compassion, and care from friends, neighbors, and strangers as they prepped for some outside activities. The morning was cool and people were hustling and moving.

Cooper announces 440 new jobs and $85M investment for Scotland County RALEIGH — SO-PAK-CO, Inc., a food processor and packager, will create 440 new jobs in Scotland County, Governor Roy Cooper announced on Tuesday. The company will invest $85 million to build a state-of-the-art processing and packaging facility in the City of Laurinburg.

Shazy Gifts opens in Hamlet Shazy Gifts, located on West Hamlet Avenue, celebrated their grand opening with the Richmond County Chamber of Commerce on Monday.

Rob Schofield | Thanks to gerrymandering, policy stakes in NC are bigger than they ought to be North Carolina is a deeply “purple” state. That is to say it’s one where statewide elections between Republicans and Democrats tend to be very close.

Getting books into the hands of Anson County’s future WADESBORO — Kason Bennett Rogers, the son of Jason Rogers and Kristi Helms, was born on August 14, 2022. After a perfectly healthy pregnancy, Kason came into the world at only 18 weeks, sadly too early to survive.

Alumni return for fundraiser About 60 players from 21 graduating classes at Anson High School came out to showcase their talent in orange and blue one more time. Ultimately, the class of 2011-15 defeated the class of 2016-2021 in the championship game with a score of 71-66. Taking home the MVP award was Danny Bailey, class of 2012. Those who helped make this event possible included Anson County Schools, Harvest Ministries, Sandhills Voter Initiative and New Rural Project. For more information about the Sandhills Voter Initiative, find them on Facebook or reach out at SVlanson2022@gmail.com

Sgt. Gerald Cannon selected for Sheriff WADESBORO — The Anson County Democratic Party has selected Sgt. Gerald Cannon, a 21-year veteran of the Wadesboro Police Department, for Sheriff for the 2022-2026 term.

Two suspects charged in Rockingham stabbing ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged two individuals following a stabbing the night of Oct. 12.

Candidates meet, discuss vision for Anson County at “Politics After Dark” WADESBORO — Young Professionals Anson hosted a candidate forum entitled “Politics After Dark” on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at the Lockhart-Taylor Center of the South Piedmont Community College.