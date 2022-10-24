October is domestic violence awareness month and the Anson County Domestic Violence Coalition will be hosting its annual candlelight vigil on Thursday, October 27th at 6:00 p.m. in front of the Anson County courthouse.

The vigil will honor those who have lost their lives due to domestic violence.

“During the vigil we display what we call silent witnesses which are wooden silhouettes of victims who died due to domestic violence in Anson County and have a short program including family and victim statements and a presentation to local law and enforcement and organizations for supporting the agency,” said Kimberly Liles, a victim advocate of 12 years at the Anson County Domestic Violence Coalition.

Liles believes that domestic violence is a silent killer, since most people either deny its existence or do not want to talk about it.

“It is important for individuals to realize that domestic violence is not discriminatory and can happen to anyone regardless of profession, social status or sex,” Liles said.

Since the non-profit was incorporated in March of 1998, the organization continues to promote their services by speaking to members of other organizations, groups, and churches about the services they offer and provide resources at community events that increase the awareness of domestic violence.

The coalition assisted 278 victims of domestic violence, which were 39 males and 239 females, and the crisis line answered 364 calls between July 2021 and June 2022 in Anson County.

“I feel that the organization has made a significant impact on the community in that victims know they are not alone and have someone to walk them through the process of domestic violence whether that involves court proceedings, protective orders of safe housing,” says Liles. “Also because of our relationship with other organizations we are able to connect clients to other resources that may be more beneficial than what we are able to provide.”

The mission of the Anson County Domestic Violence Coalition is to provide a safe, compassionate, non-judgmental atmosphere for victims and survivors of domestic violence, family violence, and sexual assault, develop domestic violence awareness through community education and promote empowerment for victims and families.

