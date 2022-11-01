• East Rock Ford Missionary Baptist Church will hold its annual Friends and Family Day on Nov. 13, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. There will be no Sunday School or Worship service. Guest preacher will be Rev. J.W. Parsons of Parsons Grove Missionary Baptist Church and Silver Grove Immanuel Missionary Baptist Church. Dinner will available for takeout. All are welcome.

• Centenary AME Zion will hold its annual Rainbow Tea on Sunday, November 19, at 2:00 p.m. Guest speaker will be Pastor Herry Mansel Jr. of Bethlehem Grove Baptist Church in Clinton, S.C.

• On Saturday, December 3, Henry Grove Baptist Church will be honoring Reverend Robert L. Davis and First Lady Betty Dais on their 20th pastoral anniversary. Davis will be preaching about his retirement on Sunday, December 4, at 11:00 a.m. Dr. Nilous M. Avery II, pastor of the Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Salisbury and former president of the General Baptist State Convention of North Carolina, Inc., will be the guest speaker on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. Dinner will be served at the event and all church members, family and friends are invited.