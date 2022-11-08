Scotland County youth saves family from fire LAURINBURG — Kaliyah Harrington, was honored for her heroic efforts after saving her family from a house fire in October.

Las Amigas partners with Anson County Domestic Violence Coalition MORVEN — On October 21, Morven Chapter of Las Amigas, Incorporated partnered with the local Anson County Domestic Violence Coalition to support their cause and help meet the organization’s needs.

John Hood | National GOP fell short of expectations RALEIGH — The victors are crowing. The vanquished are moaning, or spinning, or deflecting blame. Pundits and campaign professionals are scouring the precinct-level results or poll exits for evidence that validates their strategies or proves their favorite theories.

Wadesboro Primary School hosted their second annual Halloween Trick or Treat Spectacular last week. Students traveled door-to-door to get candy and special items.

Bright Ideas to advance learning Pee Dee Electric awarded $15,600 in Bright Ideas Education Grants to nine different projects in the region. Local recipients included Brittany Smith at Anson Middle and Lauren Leary and Shana Freeman at Wadesboro Elementary.

Cheri Beasley visits Anson Senate candidate Cheri Beasley greeted supporter Lucille Diggs and others in Wadesboro last Monday at an early voting site.

Five Scotland County students certified to repair laptops LAURINBURG — Five Scotland High School Genius Bar students made history when they became qualified to repair HP devices after their internship with the district’s technology department.

Bo Wagner | Twitter, Elon Musk, and the Bible When I was called to preach at twelve years of age, I could never have even conceived of a methodology by which I could instantly share Biblical truths 280 characters at a time with thousands of people around the world with the push of a button. And yet, I now do so each day on Twitter, as well as in bigger character chunks on Facebook, Parler, USA.Life, MeWe, Instagram, LinkedIn, Gab, Getter, and Truth Social.

Anson County Democratic Party Sheriff nominee voided by state WADESBORO — The Anson County Democratic Party’s selection of Sgt. Gerald Cannon to succeed Sheriff Landric Reid has been overturned by the North Carolina Democratic Party.

Sheriff Scott Howell completing Sheriff Landric Reid’s unfinished term WADESBORO — Former Chief Deputy Scott Howell was appointed Sheriff of Anson County on Oct. 4, 2022, by the Anson County Board of Commissioners to fill the unfinished term of the late Sheriff Landric Reid.

All are invited to Barn Blast 2023 Fun, games and prizes, oh my! — The Partnership is ready for Barn Blast 2023.