<p>Wadesboro Primary School hosted their second annual Halloween Trick or Treat Spectacular last week. Students traveled door-to-door to get candy and special items.</p> <p>Photos courtesy of Wadesboro Primary School</p>

Wadesboro Primary School hosted their second annual Halloween Trick or Treat Spectacular last week. Students traveled door-to-door to get candy and special items.

Photos courtesy of Wadesboro Primary School

Wadesboro Primary School hosted their second annual Halloween Trick or Treat Spectacular last week. Students traveled door-to-door to get candy and special items.