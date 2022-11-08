Home News News November 8, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Wadesboro Primary School hosted their second annual Halloween Trick or Treat Spectacular last week. Students traveled door-to-door to get candy and special items. Photos courtesy of Wadesboro Primary School ❮ ❯ Wadesboro Primary School hosted their second annual Halloween Trick or Treat Spectacular last week. Students traveled door-to-door to get candy and special items. Wadesboro scattered clouds enter location 12.7 ° C 13.3 ° 12 ° 71 % 3.6kmh 40 % Thu 19 ° Fri 26 ° Sat 22 ° Sun 17 ° Mon 10 °