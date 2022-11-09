LAURINBURG — Kaliyah Harrington, was honored for her heroic efforts after saving her family from a house fire in October.

She was recognized Monday night at the Scotland County Commissioner meeting.

Harrington, who is in the sixth grade at Carver Middle School, woke up in the middle of the night on Saturday, Oct. 29 to find her family home filled with smoke. Harrington acted bravely and heroically to make sure that all members of her family were out of the house safely using the techniques taught to her in the fire safety class.

Harrington said there had recently been a fire drill at Carver Middle School, and what she learned helped her save her family. It was proclaimed by the Scotland County Board of Commissioners that the heroic efforts of Kaliyah Harrington be recognized and celebrated. Due to the quick thinking and action by Kaliyah, the lives of her family were saved.

The Scotland County Commissioners encourage all citizens to celebrate Kaliyah Harrington for her bravery.