WADESBORO — Election results for Anson County are in.

Newcomers Priscilla Ann Little and Jamie Caudle will join incumbent Lawrence Gatewood on the Anson County Board of Commissioners.

Little defeated Bryan Tucker by less than 50 votes in the District 2 race.

Caudle defeated Jason Mullis by just under 100 votes in the District 4 race.

“I want to thank each person who cast a vote of confidence in me as their next commissioner,” Caudle shared in an email. “Thank you to all who have supported me throughout my campaign. I look forward to working with the rest of the commissioners to make Anson County the best it can be.”

Gatewood, running unopposed for District 5, received 712 votes.

Five candidates were selected to the Anson County Board of Education — Marilyn Bennett, Bobbie J. Little, Judy Little, Lisa Davis and George Truman.

The mixed beverage referendum was passed with 4,144 votes for it and 2,537 against.

“If we can pass this referendum, that makes Anson County a desirable locations for restaurants… that would consider us a home for future expansion,” said Caty Edwards at a candidate forum in October. “If we’re able to bring more of those restaurants and businesses to us, that means we’ll have more opportunities to keep our money local and keep our sales tax here.”

The Anson County Chamber of Commerce published a post on Facebook along with Young Professionals Anson thanking those who voted for the referendum.