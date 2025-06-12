WADESBORO — “My name is Ashley Scarborough, president of the Wadesboro Rotary Club, and on behalf of our club, the Rotary District 7680, and Rotary International, it is my honor to welcome you to Anson County’s first Peace Pole dedication,” said Scarborough at Wednesday’s 11 a.m. service.

Wadesboro’s first ever Peace Pole was planted alongside the gazebo in the Wadesboro town square.

The Peace Pole Project is a global initiative that began in Japan in 1955 in recognition of the devastation caused by the United States’ bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in response to that nation’s December 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. So moved by the events of WW11, Masachisa Goi, founder of the World Peace Prayer Society, decided to also initiate the Peace Pole Project.

Scarborough said, “He [Goi] created the message; My Peace Prevail on Earth,” and began planting peace poles inscribed with this message. Since then, the movement has been embraced by individuals and organizations world-wide, including Rotary International. There are over 250 Peace Poles standing in 180 countries. Each pole shares Goi’s peaceful message in four different languages.

Scarborough explains, “Our club chose English, Spanish, Ukrainian, and Hmong. The selection was made with the help of Rotarian John Witherspoon, and in collaboration with the Anson County School District based on languages most commonly spoken by local grade school families.”

Commissioner Lawrence Gatewood added, “It is nice to see something so positive going on in Wadesboro and Anson County. I really appreciate our Rotary Club and all the support they continue to give to the town. This effort today is very beneficial and much appreciated.”

In addition to Wadesboro Rotary Club members, several Anson County Commissioners, representatives of the ACSO, Sheriff Scott Howell, County Manager Lenn Sossoman, and many other Anson County and Wadesboro town leaders were all present for this momentous event.