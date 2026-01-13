January is more than just a month of frigid temperatures and potential snow days. A month named after the Roman god Janus, January literally represents new beginnings and is therefore a fitting name for the month that kicks off every new year.

What’s in a name?

When Earth was just a young baby planet, Roman god Janus was known as the protector of gates and doorways, symbolizing beginnings and endings for our early ancestors. Further cementing this cycle of rebirth and renewal, Janus is pictured with two faces. One is said to be looking into the past, while his other face can see into the future. For the Romans, a tradition of the New Year involved making promises to Janus and an exchanging of good wishes among the people.

Although January lends its name to the calendar, it was originally left out of the ancient Roman calendar since winter months were seen as unsuitable for farming. It was also not considered an ideal time for making war.

Celebrating January

There are quite a few holidays taking place throughout January all over the world.

For starters, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day festivals, parties, parades, and fireworks are all fired off around the globe with reckless joy and hope for a prosperous and happy new year ahead.

An English folk custom known as Twelfth Night takes place every January fifth, marking the end of Christmas celebrations, and instead turning to celebrating the end of the 12-day winter solstice. This night is typically spent gathered around a warm bowl of wassail.

January 6 is the day of the Epiphany, celebrating the three wise men or Magi’s visit to the baby Jesus in Bethlehem. One tasty tradition associated with this holiday is the Epiphany Tart or King Cake baked with a lucky bean inside. This holiday is primarily celebrated in Puerto Rico and Spain. In Ireland, the day is known as Little Christmas.

Important Dates

Recognized annually by the United States, founding father Benjamin Franklin was born on January 17. An interesting character, Franklin, was known all over the world for his oratory skills, inventions, and advancements in science and agriculture.

A newspaper man himself, Franklin and his partner Hugh Meredith purchased the Pennsylvania Gazette from Samuel Keimer on October 2, 1729. Often publishing his science experiments in the paper, Franklin printed his experimentation’s with electricity and a kite in the October 19, 1752, edition of the Philadelphia Gazette. In the article, Franklin illustrated how he built the kite using a conductor with the idea of drawing electricity from inside of a storm cloud and then storing it inside of a Leyden Jar, or an electrical component that can store a high-voltage electric charge both inside and outside a glass jar.

Under Franklin and Meredith, the Gazette became the second newspaper to be published in Philadelphia. Only three copies of its original issue are known to exist. They are currently displayed in the Historical Society of Pennsylvania, the Library Company of Philadelphia, and the Wisconsin Historical Society. The Gazette would go on to be the most successful newspaper in the colonies.

Also in January, legendary civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. is honored for his life’s work on January 19. A Nobel Peace Prize Winner, MLK was a man devoted to preventing and stopping the generational perpetuation of violence in society. Martin Luther King Jr., who worked tirelessly to promote peace during a turbulent time in American history, was tragically assassinated on April 4, 1968, at 6:01 p.m. CST. by a coward outside of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tenn. Rushed to St, Joseph’s hospital, King was pronounced dead at 7:05 p.m. Martin Luther King Jr. was just 39-years old.

Look Up

As the days begin growing longer, exciting things are also occurring in the night sky above.

This January 3, 2026, the Earth will reach the point known as perihelion or when it is closest in location to the sun. At this point, Earth will be 91,403,637 miles from our solar system’s brightest and hottest star!

The stars and the moon jump in on the heavenly action — displaying a full Wolf Moon on Saturday January 3 at 5:03 EST and also the Quadrantid meteors.

The Saxon word for January is “Wulf-monath” or “Wolf Month.” This year, January’s Wolf Moon will be visible on the horizon starting at around sunset January 3.

Appearing early in the month, the Quadrantid Meteor Shower generates up to 25 meteors per hour when at their peak. A spectacular sight, the meteors can be spotted between the midnight and dawn hours of January 4 into January 5.

Superstitions

Like other months, many superstitions have attached themselves to January over the years. One known well in the Southern United States is that of a summer-like January being a harbinger for frozen produce in the spring.

Fog during the month is believed to portend a wet spring, while grass that grows green in January is said to grow brown the rest of the year. Following enthusiastic New Year’s celebrations, many believe a favorable January means a fortuitous year ahead.

About those January babies

January babies are born under the zodiac signs Capricorn and Aquarius. Those born between Dec. 22 and Jan. 20 belong to the Earth sign Capricorn. Aquarius babies, known as an Air sign, are born between January 21 and February 18.

The garnet is January’s birthstone, and the gem is said to protect its wearer during travel.

For babies born in January, carnations or snowdrops are often chosen as flowers believed to bring them good luck and fortune.

Quasi -holidays in January

January 1: Z Day (On this day, those whose last name begins with “Z” get to go first instead of last.)

January 3: National Chocolate-Covered Cherry Day

January 6: National Bean Day

January 8: Elvis Presley’s Birthday

January 10: National Houseplant Appreciation Day

January 14: National Dress Up Your Pet Day

January 20: National Penguin Day

January 22: National Answer Your Cat’s Questions Day

January 29: National Puzzle Day